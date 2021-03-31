Bentley Motors Records All-Time High Orders Despite Covid-19, Brexit; Bentayga SUV Most Popular

British manufacturer and marketer of luxury cars and SUVs, Bentley Motors Limited are raking in orders despite the pandemic. The company endured a Covid-19-enforced shut down for several months and still went on to deliver 11,206 cars last year, a 2 per cent gain since 2019 and also the highest figure in its 101-year history.

According to an autocarindia.com report, Bentley chief, Adrian Hallmark, revealed that despite the ongoing pandemic, the company’s order bank is running at record levels in 2021. Hallmark, who was speaking at the launch of the Bentley Continental GT Speed, revealed that the firm’s orders to date were up 50 per cent and deliveries up 30 per cent since 2020 – which itself is the luxury carmaker’s best year in 18 years, the report further mentioned.

He also revealed that Brexit has had a minimal impact on the company’s results to date and as a result of its forward planning for all scenarios. Additionally, the safety measures set in place by Bentley to combat the pandemic were quite successful. According to the report, none of the Bentley workers had contracted Covid at work and the automaker was the first-UK based car manufacturer to resume its production lines.

The signs for the rest of 2021 look even more positive. The company is all set to roll out as many as nine new models set for launch this year that include the Bentayga plug-in hybrid revealed in January and the new Continental GT Speed.

Among the big drivers in Bentley’s post-Covid recovery, both North and South Americas’remained the firm’s biggest market. However, China too joined the club after the country recovered quickly after swift action to curb the pandemic, posted a year-on-year increase of 48% to become Bentley’s second-largest region.

Meanwhile, the luxury carmaker’s Bentayga SUV remains the company's biggest-selling model, and was recently launched with a facelift at a starting price of Rs 4.10 crore (ex-showroom, India). The luxury SUV sports updated interior-exterior styling and boasts of a longer features list. Other than the Bentyaga, Bentley also offers the Continental GT and Flying Spur in the country.

Bentley, Bentley Motors, Bentley Bentayga