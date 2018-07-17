English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Bentley Mulsanne Walter Owen Edition by Mulliner Pays Homage to Founder at 100th Anniversary

Bentley is paying tribute to the final creation of the firm's founder, Walter Owen Bentley, with the Mulsanne W.O. Edition by Mulliner. It will debut at the prestigious Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, held August 24-26, 2018 in California.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:July 17, 2018, 11:52 AM IST
The Bentley Mulsanne W.O. Edition by Mulliner. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
The new Mulsanne W.O. Edition by Mulliner is inspired by the design codes of the famous Bentley 8 Litre, launched in 1930. The Mulsanne W.O. Edition by Mulliner will be available across the three Mulsanne models (Mulsanne, Mulsanne Speed and Mulsanne Extended Wheelbase) with features including a sophisticated interior trimmed with leather, not to mention a refrigerated bottle cooler and an illuminated cocktail cabinet. While the Mulsanne W.O. Edition by Mulliner is presented in an Onyx shade, customers can select the bodywork colour of their choice. Note too that the car's lower bumper features a discreet W.O. Bentley badge while other badging celebrates the firm's centenary.

Just 100 of these limited-edition vehicles will be made, each featuring a piece of the crankshaft from W.O. Bentley's own personal 8 Liter model. Deliveries of this exceptional vehicle are expected to commence in 2019. The Mulsanne W.O. Edition by Mulliner also marks Bentley's 100th anniversary. Walter Owen Bentley founded the company that carries his name in 1919, in a bid to "build a fast car, a good car, the best in its class."

Also Watch

| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
