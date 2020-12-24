Bentley 'Reindeer Eight' Special Christmas Model Unveiled to Celebrate 2020 Coming to an End

2020 has been a tough year globally as many businesses and individuals were hit by the novel coronavirus pandemic. However, now it is that time of the year when the world oozes of good vibes and positivity. Christmas season is here and luxury car maker Bentley has launched a special Reindeer Eight model for the occasion.

The new vehicle is based on Bentley Flying Spur V8 model and comes with a huge variety of highlights and bespoke elements which are present both inside and outside the car. The all new Bentley Reindeer Eight is painted with a leather cricket ball like colour. The luxury car maker calls the shade Cricket Bauble.

On the bonnet, a golden three-dimensional Reindeer is attached to perhaps add a Christmassy vibe. The reindeer is placed exactly where one would find the Flying B. Flying B is Bentley’s mascot that is present on the bonnet. Moreover, as per the photos, one can also spot the Reindeer Eight badges exactly where the V8 ones were present.

Adding to the car’s glory are gold elements and highlights all around, including the front and rear diffusers, side sills and the side skirts. As far as the tyres of the top notch vehicle are concerned, they come with 22-inch gold rims. To add to the luxurious element further, the car has diamond-pattern on the sides of the saloon in various shades of grey.

There is no stone unturned when it comes to the interiors of the all new Bentley Reindeer Eight. The insides follow the same Cricket Bauble colour upholstery. In terms of personalisation, the brand is going to ensure that the name of the owner is written on the driver’s seat.

In terms of features, there is a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment display, with built-in navigation and a ‘Naughty' and ‘Nice' list. The luxury car is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine that produces 549bhp and 770Nm of peak torque. The car can go from 0 to 100 kilometres per hour in 4.1 seconds.