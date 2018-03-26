Bentley Reopens World’s Oldest Showroom - Jack Barclay - In Mayfair, London

Jack Barclay Bentley lounge. (Image: Bentley)

The oldest Bentley dealership in the world – Mayfair icon Jack Barclay Bentley – has officially reopened its doors after a comprehensive refurbishment, revealing a stunning modern luxury space that blends historic tradition with the latest in contemporary design.The customer experience has been brought into even sharper focus, with a stunning new central bar – trimmed in luxurious Bentley leather – acting as a focal point on the ground floor, and new a commissioning suite providing inspiration and offering greater privacy. Customers visiting the newly-renovated showroom will appreciate a lighter, more modern feel, resonant of the neighbouring luxury ateliers and galleries in London’s exclusive Mayfair.At the same time, long-standing customers will still recognise many of the showroom’s original design features – such as the basement’s iconic chequered floor, wood panelling and art-deco signage – which have been harmoniously woven into the new design.Jack Barclay Bentley Brand Director, John Stone, comments: “Jack Barclay Bentley is true British institution and a real icon for both Bentley and the UK as a whole. Customers come to Mayfair from around the world to savour the Jack Barclay Bentley experience, and thanks to this stunning refurbishment, we can ensure they continue to enjoy the best service available. We are very excited to open our doors once again and plan to use the space to the full by hosting some fantastic events throughout the year.”