English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bentley Reopens World’s Oldest Showroom - Jack Barclay - In Mayfair, London
Customers visiting the newly-renovated showroom will appreciate a lighter, more modern feel, resonant of the neighbouring luxury ateliers and galleries in London’s exclusive Mayfair.
Jack Barclay Bentley showroom. (Image: Bentley)
The oldest Bentley dealership in the world – Mayfair icon Jack Barclay Bentley – has officially reopened its doors after a comprehensive refurbishment, revealing a stunning modern luxury space that blends historic tradition with the latest in contemporary design.
The customer experience has been brought into even sharper focus, with a stunning new central bar – trimmed in luxurious Bentley leather – acting as a focal point on the ground floor, and new a commissioning suite providing inspiration and offering greater privacy. Customers visiting the newly-renovated showroom will appreciate a lighter, more modern feel, resonant of the neighbouring luxury ateliers and galleries in London’s exclusive Mayfair.
Jack Barclay Bentley lounge. (Image: Bentley)
At the same time, long-standing customers will still recognise many of the showroom’s original design features – such as the basement’s iconic chequered floor, wood panelling and art-deco signage – which have been harmoniously woven into the new design.
Jack Barclay Bentley Brand Director, John Stone, comments: “Jack Barclay Bentley is true British institution and a real icon for both Bentley and the UK as a whole. Customers come to Mayfair from around the world to savour the Jack Barclay Bentley experience, and thanks to this stunning refurbishment, we can ensure they continue to enjoy the best service available. We are very excited to open our doors once again and plan to use the space to the full by hosting some fantastic events throughout the year.”
Also Watch:
Also Watch
The customer experience has been brought into even sharper focus, with a stunning new central bar – trimmed in luxurious Bentley leather – acting as a focal point on the ground floor, and new a commissioning suite providing inspiration and offering greater privacy. Customers visiting the newly-renovated showroom will appreciate a lighter, more modern feel, resonant of the neighbouring luxury ateliers and galleries in London’s exclusive Mayfair.
Jack Barclay Bentley lounge. (Image: Bentley)
At the same time, long-standing customers will still recognise many of the showroom’s original design features – such as the basement’s iconic chequered floor, wood panelling and art-deco signage – which have been harmoniously woven into the new design.
Jack Barclay Bentley Brand Director, John Stone, comments: “Jack Barclay Bentley is true British institution and a real icon for both Bentley and the UK as a whole. Customers come to Mayfair from around the world to savour the Jack Barclay Bentley experience, and thanks to this stunning refurbishment, we can ensure they continue to enjoy the best service available. We are very excited to open our doors once again and plan to use the space to the full by hosting some fantastic events throughout the year.”
Also Watch:
Also Watch
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
-
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
-
Friday 23 March , 2018
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
-
Thursday 22 March , 2018
Kartik Aaryan's Candid Conversation About His Style Inspiration, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Success Will Leave You Wanting For More
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Saturday 24 March , 2018
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
Friday 23 March , 2018 Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Thursday 22 March , 2018 Kartik Aaryan's Candid Conversation About His Style Inspiration, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Success Will Leave You Wanting For More
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Saturday 24 March , 2018 Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Rana Daggubati Joins 'Avengers: Infinity War' Universe
- Ball Tampering Controversy: When Smith Decided Cheating Was Okay
- Sanyukta Kaza On Netflix's Love Per Square Foot and Editing For Digital Platforms
- Race 3 Poster: Salman Khan Introduces 'Race' Family Featuring Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Bobby Deol
- R Madhavan Backs Out Of Simmba Due To Injury; See His Tweet