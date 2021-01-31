Bentley Rolls Out 80,000th Made-to-Order Continental GT V8 in Orange Flame Colour

Bentley has come up with the 80,000th individual, made-to-order example of the Continental GT. The world’s definitive luxury grand tourer was produced at the Home of Bentley in Crewe, UK. The car number 80,000 is an eye-catching right-hand drive Continental GT V8 in Orange Flame, and features the optional Blackline and Styling specifications. It was produced earlier this week, in the world’s first carbon neutral factory for luxury car production.

The Bentley R-Type Continental was first produced in 1952. Then, it had a top speed of just less than 120mph, making it the fastest four-seater car in the world. Soon, it earned the reputation of being the ultimate car in high-speed luxury.

The company launched the Continental GT in 2003, which was the first car of the modern Bentley era. Since then, it has been the unchallenged benchmark in the luxury car sector. About 5,000 examples of the Continental GT are delivered to customers globally every year.

Over the years, the car’s styling and technology have evolved significantly, with the third generation Continental GT representing the highest point of the carmaker’s two-door design and engineering achievements.

In a tweet, Bentley stated: “After three generations produced over the last 18 years, technology and engineering beneath the #ContinentalGT has evolved significantly, with emissions reduced by 48% and power increased by 27%. (sic)”

According to Bentley, there are 17 billion ways a customer could specify the current Continental GT, which includes choosing powertrains, colour palettes, interior décor, and other unique configurations. Even if that is not enough, customers can always choose a model through the services of Bentley Mulliner – the luxury carmaker’s in-house bespoke division.

Bentley’s chairman and chief executive, Adrian Hallmark, said that it was a matter of great pride for him for be present at the launch of the latest generation. Hallmark had launched the original GT in 2003 during his first stint at Bentley.