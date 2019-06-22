Take the pledge to vote

Bentley to Electrify its Range by 2023, Will Launch a Hybrid Option For Every Vehicle

It's possible that the upcoming models of Bentley will be equipped with the same powertrain as the plug-in electric Bentayga Hybrid SUV.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:June 22, 2019, 1:44 PM IST
Bentley to Electrify its Range by 2023, Will Launch a Hybrid Option For Every Vehicle
All-new 2018 Bentley Continental GT. (Image: Bentley Motors)
On Monday at a media event in California, Bentley sales and marketing chief Chris Craft revealed to CNET's Roadshow publication that the company is planning to launch a hybrid option for every vehicle in their lineup. Despite not ever having launched a pure electric vehicle, Bentley told Roadshow on Monday that the company is planning on electrifying its entire portfolio by 2023.

More specifically, Bentley's sales and marketing chief Chris Craft had confirmed that every vehicle will be offered with a hybrid option within the next four years, though he did not reveal which models will be getting the electric treatment first.

It's possible that the upcoming models will be equipped with the same powertrain as the plug-in electric Bentayga Hybrid SUV, the company's very first electrified vehicle which launched last year. Craft went on further to promise that Bentley's first fully electric car will launch by 2025.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
