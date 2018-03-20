Bentley to Launch New Continental GT Coupe in India on March 24

All-new 2018 Bentley Continental GT cabin. (Image: Bentley Motors)

Bentley will officially launch the all-new third generation Continental GT in India on 24March, 2018. The third generation of the popular Bentley coupe is inspired from the EXP 10 Speed 6 concept car and was launched globally in 2017. The car gets updated external aesthetic to the cabin detailing and even trunk capacity.Although the car's exterior lines are going to capture the most attention -- it is the cleanest, clearest interpretation of a modern GT car ever to roll out of the company's Crewe production plant. It's what's under the hood and what's in the cabin that will really set it apart for those debating whether to go for a McLaren, an Aston or a Bentley for their grand touring needs.The 6-litre W12 engine under the sloping hood has been seriously revamped. It now outputs 626bhp and 900Nm of torque. That translates into a 0-100km/h time of 3.7 seconds and a 207mph (333km/h) top speed. The powerplant, mated for the first time to an 8-speed, paddle-operated dual clutch transmission, has also been moved further back from the front axle for better weight distribution and therefore handling.For the cockpit, the company has managed to add every conceivable modern digital and active safety convenience, including a digital display housed within the driver's dashboard binnacle which is of such a high resolution that its virtual dials look like real three-dimensional objects. However, each of these cutting-edge features has been implemented in a traditional, handcrafted way to offer a perfect balance of old and new.For example, the central infotainment and navigation screen is hidden behind a perfectly veneered panel. This panel rotates around to reveal the 12.3-inch touch screen and then rotates again to replace the screen with another veneered panel featuring three analogue dials -- an outside temperature thermometer, a chronometer and a compass.