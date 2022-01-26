Bentley to Produce First Fully Electric Car in 2025; Commits to Investing $3.4 Billion

Luxury British carmaker Bentley said it would start production of its first fully-electric car in 2025, a significant milestone in the Volkswagen AG unit's planned shift to a fully-electric model line-up by 2030.

Bentley also committed to investing 2.5 billion pounds ($3.4 billion) in sustainability over the next decade. The company also says that this significant investment programme will also result in a complete transformation of Bentley’s entire product portfolio, and the historic Crewe Campus by embedding an industry-leading greenfield facility into a world-leading, next-generation digital, low environmental impact, high-value advanced manufacturing facility.

The carmaker said it would reconfigure its UK plant in Crewe to build the new vehicle. It did not provide further details on what form its first fully-electric vehicle will take.

Adrian Hallmark, Chairman and CEO of Bentley Motors, said, “Beyond100 is the boldest plan in Bentley’s illustrious history, and in the luxury segment. It’s an ambitious and credible roadmap to carbon neutrality of our total business system, including the shift to 100 per cent BEV in just eight years."

“Our aim is to become the benchmark not just for luxury cars or sustainable credentials but the entire scope of our operations. Securing production of our first BEV in Crewe is a milestone moment for Bentley, and the UK, as we plan for a long-term sustainable future in Crewe.", he added

Across the auto industry, major manufacturers have been rolling out plans to electrify their car ranges, with looming fossil-fuel car bans spurring them on to make huge investments in the new technology.

Earlier this month, Bentley said it had cruised to a record year in 2021 as global sales jumped 31% amid strong demand for high-end vehicles.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.