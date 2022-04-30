Best Automatic Car in Rs 10 Lakh in India 2022: Maruti Suzuki Swift, Tata Punch and More

Best Automatic Car in Rs 10 Lakh: The Indian auto market has witnessed a sharp jump in the demand for automatic cars in recent years. Automatic transmission is no longer a feature available only on premium cars and several budget offerings also come with options of an automatic gearbox. Having an automatic car can be a total lifesaver while maneuvering through the congested traffic on Indian roads. If you have been looking for a new car under the budget of Rs 10 lakh, here's a list of automatic cars that you may consider before finalising the deal.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Powered by a 1.2-litre Dualjet naturally aspirated petrol unit, Baleno is offered in three automatic variants- Delta AMT, Zelta AMT, and Alpha AMT. The automatic lineup of Baleno starts at Rs 7.69 lakh and goes up to Rs 9.49 lakh for the top-end Alpha AMT variant.

Tata Nexon

Under the price bracket of Rs 10 lakh, you can also consider Nexon's XMA AMT and XMA AMT S variants. Both models use the 1.2-litre petrol engine tuned to deliver an output of 118.36 bhp of power and 260 Nm of peak torque. The compact SUV could be a good option to consider if you are looking for a mix of power and features. The cars get loaded with features like cruise control, I-RA voice assistant, and automatic headlamps among many others.

Tata Altroz

Tata's premium hatchback offering Altroz is available in seven variants with automatic transmission. The diesel variants of the car, however, do not get the option of an automatic gearbox. The car uses a 6-speed Punch DT1 unit to perform the transmission duties on the 1.2-litre petrol engine unit. The automatic lineup of Altroz starts at Rs 8.09 lakh and goes up to Rs 9.89 lakh for the XZA Plus Dark Edition DCT. The car comes with two airbags as standard and offers all modern safety and convenience features.

Tata Punch

The latest compact SUV offering from Tata, Punch is available in eight automatic variants starting at Rs 7.12 lakh. The prices go up to Rs 9.48 lakh for the top-spec Punch Kaziranga Edtion AMT IRA. The engine on offer is a 1.2-litre petrol unit delivering an out of 84bhp/113Nm. The SUV is also among the safest car in the segment and has a five star Global NCAP rating.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

One of the best-selling hatchbacks in the history of the Indian auto market, Maruti Suzuki offers four automatic versions under the price bracket of Rs 10 lakh. Swift's automatic lineup starts with the VXI AMT variant available for Rs 7.24 lakh. The most expensive automatic transmission model of Swift is the ZXI Plus DT AMT available for Rs 8.77 lakh.

Hyundai i20

Another option to consider while looking for automatic cars under Rs 10 lakh is the Hyundai i20. The car is available in four automatic variants starting with the Sportz IVT model at Rs 8.90 lakh. The price of the top-spec i20 Asta IVT goes up to Rs 9.95 lakh.

