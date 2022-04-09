Best Car Under Rs 10 Lakhs in India 2022: Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Baleno and More

India is one of the largest markets for budget cars. The Indian auto industry, year on year, witnesses the maximum sales for cars that fall between the price range of Rs.5 lakh to Rs.10 lakh. As a result, car manufacturers in India aim at churning out cars that fall within the price range, and at the same time, offer a premium experience to Indian car buyers.

Companies such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata, and Mahindra, are some of the most chosen options when it comes to choosing the brand. In this article, we have curated a list of cars that are the best choices you can find under Rs.10 lakh. Here’s a list of cars that will fit in the budget of under Rs.10 lakh that you can consider buying in 2022.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno recently went under a makeover and is already winning hearts. Since the launch of the new facelift Maruti Suzuki Baleno a month ago, the car amassed around 50,000 bookings. Powered by a 1.2-litre Dualjet naturally aspirated engine, the car manages to churn around 88 bhp of power and a peak torque of 113 Nm. While the base variant comes at a price of Rs.6.35 lakh, the top-end variant is priced at Rs.9.49 lakh.

Advertisement

Tata Punch

The homegrown carmaker, Tata, is making an impacting mark on the Indian auto industry, by producing some of the safest and high-performing cars available. The price for the Tata Punch starts at Rs.5.67 lakh and goes up to Rs.9.18 lakh. The car is pulled on the tarmac with a powerful 1199 cc engine that produces a peak power of 84.48 bhp and a maximum torque of 113 Nm.

Hyundai Venue

With striking features and cutting-edge technology, Hyundai grabbed an important position in the Indian car market after launching the Hyundai Venue. Except for the top-end variant, one can own a Hyundai Venue by paying a sum under Rs.10 lakh. The compact SUV had car buffs drooling to get their hands behind the wheels of one of those. The car’s powertrain manages to churn a maximum of 118.35 bhp of power and a peak torque of 171.7 Nm.

Tata Nexon

Offering two powertrain options – 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel – Tata Nexon is another great choice if you are preventing crossing the budget mark. Apart from a few variants, the Tata Nexon can be yours for under Rs.10 lakh. The car is a marvellous creation in terms of design and features that the company offers with the car. Some of the features include cruise control, I-RA voice assistant, and automatic headlamps.

Mahindra KUV100 NXT

The car offers a conventional five-seat configuration but customers can also opt for a unique six-seat configuration across both fuel options – Petrol and Diesel. This Mahindra creation comes with an array of standout features in the segment, including auto start/stop, various drive modes, and a 7-inch infotainment screen. Its top variant is priced at Rs 7.91 lakh.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.