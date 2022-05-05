Best Car Under Rs 6 Lakh in India 2022: Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki WagonR and More

Best Car Under Rs 6 Lakh in India 2022: The Indian car market has a variety of options. From hatchbacks to SUVs, buyers are spoiled for choices. And considering this, the automakers have introduced a range of cars to cater to this populace. Having so many options to choose from, it can be quite confusing for buyers to put a pin on one car. Seldom is any expertise found amongst the middle class about cars, and as a result, one has to grapple profusely before selecting the vehicle they want to spend their money on. If you too are struggling with various factors and options, then we are here to put an end to it.

In this article, we have curated a list of the best options, under Rs 6 lakhs, you can find in the Indian car market.

- Tata Punch

Tata Punch is a great option to choose since it offers its driver and passengers a premium experience at affordable costs. Tata Punch is a five-seater sub-compact SUV that, under the hood, carries a 1.2-litre petrol engine. Although there are the base trims that come under the Rs 6 lakh bracket, it still deserves a place on the list. The Tata Punch’s price starts at 5.67 lakh.

- Maruti Suzuki WagonR

Maruti Suzuki is a popular choice among people for a lot of reasons. But, the primary reason is that Maruti Suzuki strives to make its car affordable. Maruti Suzuki WagonR is one of the best-sellers manufactured by the company. The 5-seater hatchback comes with two petrol engine options – 1-litre and 1.2-litre – and should be seriously considered if your budget falls under Rs 6 lakh. The price of the Maruti Suzuki WagonR starts at 5.47 lakh

- Renault Kwid

Another amazing choice for people with a budget under Rs 6 lakh is a car manufactured by France-based automaker, Renault. Renault KWID is a hatchback with its design inspired by SUV. The car comes with two powertrain options – 799cc and 999cc – mated with manual or automatic transmission. The price for the Renault KWID starts at Rs 4.49 lakh.

- Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Another car with an SUV-inspired design is the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso. The vehicle is a hatchback but the interiors exude a different feel. The car is powered by a 1-litre petrol engine but also has an optional CNG variant. To buy a Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, you will have to shell anywhere between Rs 4.17 lakh and Rs 5.57 lakh, depending on which trim you choose.

- Tata Tiago

Another attractive creation by the homegrown carmaker Tata Tiago comes with three engine-transmission combinations. The fuel options available with Tata Tiago are petrol and CNG. Tata Tiago, the base and mid-variant, will come at a price ranging from Rs 5.22 lakh to Rs 5.79 lakh.

