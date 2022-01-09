Best Cars to Buy in India - Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Tata Punch, Mahindra XUV700 & More

With the year 2021 behind us, it is clear to see that last year there were a lot of exciting car launches in India. Ranging from budget hatchbacks to full-fledged luxury cars - there was something for everyone. So here, we list down the top cars that you can buy right now in India.

- Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Starting with a car that has arguably got the most interest in 2021 – the Maruti Suzuki Celerio. The reason behind this interest are two things – claimed fuel efficiency of 26.6 km/l and a starting price tag of Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). And yes, this makes it the most fuel-efficient car one can buy in India.

Equipped with the next generation K-Series engine, the all-new Celerio comes with segment-first features like idle start-stop functionality and keyless entry. The car has an output of 89 Nm of torque at 3500 RPM and 67 bhp of power at 6000 RPM. Additionally, the new Celerio gets a 7-inch SmartPlay studio infotainment system with smartphone navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

- Tata Punch

The Tata Punch is the best value-for-money compact SUVs that you can buy in India right now. Built on the ALFA platform, the Tata Punch has a butch stance and looks big in real-life as well. The interiors look minimalistic with a mid-sized infotainment screen, compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, sitting in the middle. The Tata Punch gets only one engine option that is the 1.2-litre unit we have also seen in the Tata Altroz. It produces 86 PS and 113 Nm of output and gets two gearbox options - a 5-speed MT and an AMT unit.

The highlight, however, is that the Tata Punch was crash tested by Global NCAP which gave the SUV a full 5-star safety rating making it also, the safest car you can have in India in a budget and hence, it truly deserves its place in this list.

- Mahindra XUV700

The Mahindra XUV700 is perhaps the most viable option given the contemporary design, both inside and out; as well as loads of tech with large screens as well. There are a couple of engine and gearbox options to choose from as well, which make this quite the package. It costs between Rs 12.49 lakh and Rs 22.99 lakh (ex-showroom), which also makes quite a value-for-money option.

This too is a 5-star crash-test safety rated car and this alone can be reason enough to buy this car over its competition.

- Audi e-tron

Audi launched the highly anticipated e-Tron electric SUV series in India after much delay due to coronavirus-induced lockdowns. Audi launched 3 electric SUVs in India - the Audi e-tron 50 priced at Rs 99,99,000, Audi e-tron 55 priced at Rs 1,16,15,000 and Audi e-tron Sportback 55 priced at Rs 1,17,66,000. Range wise, the e-tron 55 and e-tron 55 Sportback feature a bigger 95kWh lithium-ion battery that enables a 359-484km range (WLTP) while the e-tron 50 features a 71kWh lithium-ion battery with 264-379km range (WLTP).

The Audi e-Tron has two Electric motors at the front and rear to produce a combined power of 300kW on the Audi e-tron 55 and Audi e-tron Sportback 55, and 230kW on the Audi e-tron 50. The power pushes e-tron 55 and e-tron 55 Sportback from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.7 seconds, while the e-tron 50 gets a 6.8 second 0 to 100 kmph time. Interestingly, the cars get Charging flaps uniquely positioned on both sides to enable flexibility in parking.

