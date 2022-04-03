Best CNG Car in India 2022: Top 5 Cars to Buy Including Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Tata Tiago and More

In between the soaring petrol, and diesel prices and the shift to EVs, CNG cars continue to remain a more practical option of cleaner fuel vehicles. CNG cars offer a much better fuel economy than conventional cars and buyers don't even have to worry about paying exorbitant premiums. While the segment earlier struggled with the problem with very few options, the automakers have lately addressed this issue. Brands like Tata, Hyundai and Maruti Suzuki today are offering a variety of CNG fitted cars giving the buyers to select options as per their need. Here, we list some of the best CNG cars in the Indian market currently

Maruti Suzuki WagonR

First up on our list is the best-selling product of the CNG segment in India, the Maruti Suzuki WagonR. The car is available in two trims, LXi and VXi based on a 1.0-litre petrol engine and claims to deliver a mileage of 34.05 km in a kilogram of CNG. WagonR is available with a starting price of Rs 6.34 lakh that goes up to Rs 6.81 lakh (ex-showroom) depending upon the Variant.

Tata Tiago

Tata entered the CNG segment earlier this year by introducing Tiago and Tigor CNG in the Indian market. Tiago CNG is available in four variants including a range-topping XZ+ model that comes loaded with features like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, electronically operated rear-view mirrors, rear parking sensors and climate control among many others. Tiago delivers a powerful punch with its 1.2-litre, Bharat Stage-IV-compliant engine tuned to produce an output of 72 bhp and 95 Nm of torque when running on CNG power. Tata claims to offer a mileage of 26.49 km/kg with Tiago CNG. Tiago CNG is available with a starting price tag of Rs 7.52 lakh.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

South Korean automaker Hyundai makes its presence felt in the CNG segment with the Grand i10 Nios. The car comes with a company-fitted CNG kit over the 1.2-litre petrol motor and claims to deliver a mileage of 28km/kg. The CNG kit on Grand i10 Nios is available in Magna and Sportz variants priced from Rs 7.07 lakh to up to Rs 7.60 lakhs.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga's seating capacity makes it a very attractive option in the CNG segment. The car gets a CNG kit fitted over a four-pot, naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine tuned to deliver an output of 88bhp and 122 Nm of torque. With Ertiga, Maruti Suzuki claims to deliver a mileage of 26.2km/kg of gas despite the size of the car. The CNG variant of the MPV is available with a starting price of Rs 9.87 (ex-showroom) Delhi.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Maruti Suzuki unveiled the new-gen Celerio with redesigned exteriors and interiors adding flair to the presence of the car on road. The car has its CNG variant with a kit fitted over the 1.0-litre K10 engine tuned to deliver an output of 55bhp. In addition to jazzy looks, one key reason to consider Celerio CNG is its 35km/kg mileage which is currently one of the best on offer. Celerio CNG is available with a price tag of Rs 6.58 lakh

