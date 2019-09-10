BEST Deploys 10 Olectra-BYD Made eBuzz K7 Electric Buses in Mumbai

Brihan Mumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) today deployed 10 states of art 9-Meter (eBuzz K7) electric buses procured from Olectra-BYD, as part of its 40 AC & non-AC bus order on Gross Cost Contract basis. The deployment of this lot of buses follows the successful trial deployment of 6 electric buses of 9-meter length (eBuzz K7) in November 2017 by BEST.

These buses were deployed under FAME 1 (Faster Adoption and Manufacture of (Hybrid and) Electric Vehicles) Scheme of Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, Government of India. Olectra-BYD is also the first EV company to cross 5 Million kilometres cumulatively driven by its eBuses under commercial operations in Himachal Pradesh, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kerala and Pune.

Deployed by BEST Mumbai, under the FAME 1 scheme, and armed with a plethora of safety features, the @OlectraEbus's eBuzz K7 ensures a safe & comfortable ride for all the passengers.#ProjectEV #ElectricVehicles @BYDCompany pic.twitter.com/XvcEmTLAgV — OLECTRA Greentech Limited (renamed from Goldstone) (@OlectraEbus) September 9, 2019

The 10 new 9-meter electric buses (eBuzz K7) were flagged off by Uddhav Thackeray in the presence of dignitaries including Shri Arvind Sawant, Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, Govt of India, Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, Mayor of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Dr. Surendrakumar Bagde, General Manager – BEST, Anand Swaroop, Chief Operating Officer – Olectra, amongst others from BEST office at Colaba, Mumbai. Post the deployment of all the 46 eBuses, BEST will transport around 1 Million passengers every month in this zero-emission public transport. In addition to these, BEST is also planning to procure 250 more electric buses to facilitate the commuters to travel in environment-friendly electric buses. On an average, running of the 46 eBuses will result in huge reduction in carbon emissions to the tune of 1.2 Crore tons of CO2, avoids using 37 Lac litres of diesel saving significant costs on fuel each year by BEST and equivalent to planting 60,000 trees.

On the latest deployment under BEST, Anand Swaroop, Chief Operating Officer, Olectra Greentech, said, “Olectra is committed to making zero-emission Public Transport available for the commuters with an objective of curbing the alarming rate at which the Air pollution is increasing in the country. Olectra is introducing different models to suit the various requirements in various Indian cities. Our leadership in the segment is backed by continued expansion and innovation in eBuses that have proved their competency in functioning efficiently across varied terrains and geographies. As of now, Olectra has the largest market share in Electric Buses commercially operating on India roads. In the long run, Electric Vehicles would play a significant role in not only preserving the nature but also in yielding macro-economic benefits including conserving the valuable forex for the nation due to reduced dependency on fossil fuel".

Deployed under BEST, the new fleet of 9-Meter Air-Conditioned and non-air-conditioned low floor buses can travel up to 200 KMs in a single charge based on traffic conditions. The high-power fast AC charging system enables the battery to get fully charged within 2-3 hours. It has a capacity of 32+1 (Driver) seats with an electronically controlled air suspension to ensure a comfortable ride to the passengers. The buses are also equipped with 3 CCTV cameras with continuous recording of data offering enhanced safety to the passengers during the commute. The technologically advanced eBuzz K7 has a regenerative braking system which enables the bus to recover part of the kinetic energy lost in braking. eBuzz K 7 also provides protection from short circuit, over-temperature function and lightening to ensure a safe ride to the passengers.

