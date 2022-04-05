Best Electric Car in India 2022: Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV, Hyundai Kona and More

The world is currently witnessing a metamorphosis in the auto industry. As nations shift their focus toward the betterment of the environment, the auto sector is transforming in efforts to completely switch to electricity to power the vehicles. Fossil-fuelled vehicles have impacted the environment and are wounding the climate with every push to the pedal.

The world is becoming more cognizant of the ill effects of oil-based cars and bikes and as a result, electric vehicles are booming exponentially. With major automakers setting goals to become carbon-neutral in coming years, India too is experiencing a flux of EVs into the market.

In this article, we have curated a list of top EVs that have grabbed the attention of car buffs and are emerging as a lucrative option for people who are thinking of buying a new car. Here are the top EVs that you can consider buying in 2022.

Hyundai Kona Electric

Expected to roll in the market, and eventually on the tarmac in August, Hyundai Kona Electric offers a powerful 39.2 kWh lithium-ion battery which manages to churn maximum power of 134 bhp and a maximum torque of 395 Nm. As per the claims made by the maker, the car will be able to deliver a range of 452 kilometres on a full charge. The car will be equipped with six airbags. The price of the car is expected to be around Rs.24 lakhs.

Tata Nexon EV

The home-grown EV, Tata Nexon, is currently one of the best-selling EVs in India. With a price tag of Rs. 14 lakh, Tata Nexon EV is also one of the most affordable EVs in India. The car offers a range of 31 kilometres on a full charge. The electric powertrain fuelling the Nexon EV manages to churn maximum power of 127 bhp and peak torque of 245 Nm.

MG ZS EV

The company made a deep impact with its first launch in the country, MG Hector, and now, is making a mark with its EV. The MG ZS EV comes at a price of roughly Rs.26 lakh and offers a technology-laden driving experience to its passengers and driver. The car comes packed with a 50.3 kWh battery that exudes a maximum power of 174 bhp and a peak torque of 280 Nm. The company claims to provide a range of 461 kilometres.

Audi E-Tron

The German automaker is offering people the luxury laced with climate consciousness and hence has produced one of the most efficient and powerful EVs available. The beasty 95 kWh battery manages to produce a maximum of 300 bhp of power and a peak torque of 664 Nm. This fully electric, all-wheel-drive EV ensures a promising performance and serves people’s knack for power quite artfully, and offers a range of roughly 430 kilometres on a full charge. The fully electric Audi E-Tron costs somewhere around Rs.1.1 crore.

Jaguar I-pace

Another top-end EV available in the Indian market is the Jaguar I-pace which stands out for its 100-kW quick charging, The company claims to charge the car from zero to 80 per cent in just 40 minutes with their quick charger. The powerful battery that pushes the Jaguar I-pace ahead of the dust it leaves behind produces a maximum power of 389 bhp and a peak torque of 696 Nm. The car can zoom from a standstill to 100 kmph in just 4.8 seconds.

