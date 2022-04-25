BEST National Common Mobility Card: How to Recharge and Where All Can You Use it?

The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) has rolled out its own National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) from Monday, April 25. The NCMC service is an ecosystem fostered by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). By initiating its own NCMC, BEST has become the first bus service in the country to use the common mobility card service.

The pan-India mobility card launched by BEST bus service can be used by passengers for buses, metros, railways, and all forms of public transport. Not just this, passengers can also make purchases at grocery shops and retail showrooms using the common mobility card. The NCMC card, with its inter-operable ability, can replace the Chalo Card that is only valid in BEST buses.

How to recharge BEST National Mobility Card

BEST’s common mobility card is available for passengers at an introductory price of Rs 100. After the activation, the card, supported by RuPay, can be used as a debit card across the country to make other purchases. To top up the card, passengers can opt for either an online medium or get it recharged by a bus conductor in one of the BEST buses.

Moreover, the common mobility card will also support the tap-in, tap-out facility that is currently functioning in all BEST buses. The feature, in an effort to make the service fully digital, was introduced by the environment minister of the state, Aaditya Thackeray, earlier this month.

The National Common Mobility Card was launched on March 4, 2019, under the ‘One Nation One Card’ initiative. The card is useful for making payments across all segments, including railways, parking, toll, buses, and retail. As per reports, the pan-India common mobility card is in use on the Airport Express Line of the Metro services in Delhi, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.

BEST is now the first bus service to validate the card in their buses. The NCMC service is scheduled to be launched on Monday by the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, along with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and BEST general manager Lokesh Chandra, at the Colaba depot.

