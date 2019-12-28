Best of 2019: Top Electric Vehicles Launched This Year - Hyundai Kona, Ather 450 and More

With Government's push for electric mobility in the country, India is turning to be one of the most viable markets for EVs to thrive. Hence we compiled a few of the offerings that were introduced this year in India.

Hyundai Kona Electric

Hyundai marked its entry into the Indian EV segment with the Kona electric. With an acclaimed range of 452km. The car was launched in India at Rs 25.30 (ex-showroom). The Hyundai Kona gets a 39.2 kWh battery pack that produces a peak power of 134.13 bhp and 395 Nm and does 0-100 kmph in 9.7 seconds.

Tata Tigor EV

After deploying for official government fleet, Tata launched the Tigor EV for personal use this year. Its extended range delivers more than 200km in a single charge. The car was launched in India at Rs 12.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The car comes with a 21.5 kWh battery pack that will charge up to 80 per cent in 90 minutes with a DC 15 kW fast charger.

Revolt RV400

The Revolt RV400 is one of the pioneers of the Indian electric motorcycle segment. With a range of 150km, the electric motorcycle offers a host of features including a sound support system that mimicks ICE sound. The bike was launched in India at Rs 98,999 (ex-showroom). The AI-enabled motorcycle is powered by the Revolt App which is available on both, Android and iOS.

Ather 450

Bangalore-based Ather launched the Ather 450 to a much-excited audience. The electric scooter is a combination of fun and practicality that EVs are not exactly popular for. It was launched in India at Rs 1.13 lakh (ex-showroom).

Okinawa i-Praise+

Okinawa is among the handful of manufacturers that have established a fair image for electric vehicles in India. The i-Praise+ in its lineup has garnered the most sales in India. The electric scooter returns 160km of range on a single charge.

