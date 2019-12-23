Best of 2019: Top Hatchbacks Launched This Year - Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and More

Like every other year, the year 2019 has too passed by in a wink. The automotive fraternity in-particular was not a joyful sector being burdened with a prolonged slowdown that plagued all manufacturers operating in India. However, a few new models that were launched showed impressive performance in terms of sales and very well deserved to occupy headlines. Hence, here's a list of all the popular hatchbacks that were launched this year.

1) Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

While Maruti markets the car as a micro-SUV, the dimensions and price bracket tells a different story. The car features plenty of SUV traits while not intimidating the ones who despise high-hauling vehicles. It was launched at Rs 3.69 and competes with Renault Kwid, Mahindra KUV100 among others. The car is powered by the same 1.0-litre petrol engine from the Alto K10 hatchback under the hood. The engine makes 67-bhp at 5,500 rpm and 90 Nm of peak torque at 3,500 rpm. Furthermore, the engine is BS6 compliant and also offers a 5-speed manual gearbox along with an AMT option.

2) Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Earlier this year in January, the car entered a new generation with a new engine as well. Maintaining its tall-boy image that was favoured by numerous customers, the new iteration comes with plenty of new features and was launched at Rs 4.19 lakh. Under the hood, the car continues to have 1.0-litre 3-Cylinder K-Series petrol engine that produces 67 Bhp of power and churns out 90 Nm of torque and along with this the new hatchback also gets a 1.2-litre 4-cylinder K12 engine that produces 82 bhp from 113Nm of torque.

3) Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Since its debut in 2007, the brand i10 has been among the best-selling models for Hyundai. The Grand i10 in its Nios iteration comes with a host of new features and a neat cabin that is sure to please numerous customers. It was launched at a starting price of Rs 5 lakh in India. The Nios ships with BS-VI compliant 1.2-litre engine in both petrol as well as diesel guise. The engines will come mated either to a five-speed manual or an AMT. The two engine options are available across 10 variants which includes seven variants of the petrol and three of diesel. For the first time in its life cycle, Hyundai will provide the diesel engine with an automatic transmission in the Sportz trim. The petrol and the diesel engines output 81bhp and 113Nm of torque.

4) Ford Figo Facelift

Earlier this year, Ford gave the Figo a much-needed facelift. The facelift evidently came with a host of changes on the interior as well as exteriors that were pitted to take on dominating players in the segment. The car was launched at Rs 5.15 lakh. The new Figo gets a three-cylinder 1.2L TiVCT petrol engine, being introduced for the first time. The naturally aspirated engine generates best-in-class 96 PS of peak power and 120 Nm of torque. The car also comes with the 1.5L TDCi engine delivering 100 PS peak power, 215 Nm of torque. Also on offer is a six-speed Automatic Transmission. Paired to the latest 1.5L Petrol, three-cylinder engine, the Automatic Figo will deliver a peak power of 123 PS.

5) Toyota Glanza

More than just a rebadged Maruti Suzuki Baleno, the Glanza sported plenty of features that stood out from the ones in Baleno’s holster. It was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 7.21 lakh. The car is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to either a 5-speed manual transmission or a CVT. The top-spec G variant with manual transmission puts out 88.4bhp at 6000 rpm and 113Nm of torque at 4400rpm.

