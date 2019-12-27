Best of 2019: Top Two-Wheelers Launched This Year - Hero Xpulse 200, Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 and More

Amidst an imminent slowdown that took a toll on both four-wheelers as well as two-wheeler manufacturers in India, we got to see a few fresh faces that made it to the headlines this year. Here's a compilation of the top two-wheelers that were launched this year.

Yamaha MT15

Since its inception, the Yamaha R15 has been popularised as one of the most potent bikes in the entry-level segment in India. To appeal enthusiasts who prefer naked streetfighters for their urban riding, Yamaha launched the MT15 in India with all the essentials that make up the R15. The bike was launched in India at Rs 1.36 lakh (ex-showroom). The new MT-15 (155 cc) mounts a liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve, 6-speed transmission, 155cc fuel-injected engine along with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) system on a Delta box frame. The engine produces 14.2 kW (19.3 PS) at 10,000 rpm and maximum torque of 14.7 N•m (1.5 kgf•m) at 8,500 rpm.

Hero Xpulse 200

Bolstered by out terrible roads, India is currently a booming market for adventure motorcycles. After the Impulse that made its way as the first motorcycle to serve the purpose in Hero's stable, the company launched the Xpulse 200 to cater to the same needs. It carried the same engine as the Xtreme 200R and was launched in India at Rs 97,000 (ex-showroom). The motorcycle is powered by the same engine that powers the Xtreme 200R delivering 18.4 PS Power and 17.1 Nm Torque.

Suzuki Gixxer SF250

Suzuki's entrance into the quarter-litre segment in India was worth with the Gixxer SF 250, we even got a chance to ride it at the Buddh International Circuit this year and came mighty impressed with what it brought on the table. The motorcycle entered the Indian market at a price of Rs 1.70 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike is powered by a 249 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that would output 26hp and 22.6 Nm of torque. This will be mated to a 6-speed transmission with the bike tipping the scales at 161kg.

Honda Activa 125

Since its debut in India, Honda has firmly clinched a position among the best-selling two-wheelers in the country. And the Honda Activa brand has been an integral part of its winning formula. To expand the range further, the company launched the scooter with a 125-cc engine that has gained the same popularity as its 110-cc sibling. It was launched in India at a price of Rs 59,621 in India.

