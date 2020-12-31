Best of 2020: Top 5 Motorcycles in India – Royal Enfield Meteor 350, Hero Xtreme 160R and More

The year 2020 has been a great one for automotive enthusiasts who are into two-wheelers simply because of the sheer number of motorcycles and scooters that were launched this year. The reason for these many launches was the fact that from this year onwards, every automaker had to comply with the BS-VI emission norms. As a result, every single motorcycle and scooter in the market was updated which gave automakers to tweak around a little bit, add some new graphics or colour options, or perhaps add new features in order to make these products better value for money proposition than before. On the other hand, there were a ton of brand new products that were launched as well as automakers had been holding onto them and had planned their launch to coincide with the BS-VI emission norms coming into play.

Yes, the Coronavirus pandemic was a legendary bummer for the industry in terms of sales, but towards the end of the year, sales have pretty much caught up to the Pre-Covid levels.

And as the year 2020 comes to an end, we decided to take a look back at the top motorcycles that were launched in India this year. This includes everything from a 160cc commuter motorcycle that does things differently to a 1800cc cruiser motorcycle that sticks to the formula and gives a pure cruiser experience. Check out the video above and let us know what you think.