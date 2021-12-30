Best of 2021: Most Impactful Two-Wheelers of the Year - Movers and Shakers!

2021 is at an end and there have been some pretty exciting two-wheelers in India that we got a chance to sample. So, here’s our list of motorcycles and scooters that made a clear impact on the industry this year. We’ve got everything from powerful flagship motorcycles to upstart electric scooters!

Ola S1, S1 Pro

Ola’s brand new electric scooter is one the most notable electric vehicle to be made in India by an Indian brand. Ola had opened the sales of its S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters through online channels, for a booking amount of just Rs 499. The homegrown brand has big plans with its electric scooter, Ola aims to manufacture and assemble 25,000 electric motors a day and a maximum of two lakh units of electric scooters in a year. The company has also planned to install 1 lakh charging stations in 400 cities, including many hyper charging stations, which will be installed in major metro cities. Some deliveries have already commenced in a select few cities, with more to come as 2022 rolls in. The S1 variant is a base variant with a lesser range and features along with a lower top speed. The top S1 Pro variant gets a top-end speed above 100 kmph, more battery range of 181 km on a single charge among other benefits.

Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield’s biggest launch of the year has to be the return of the fabled Classic 350. The motorcycle comes as a brand new iteration with a host of changes in the mechanical front. While the styling remains similar to the older model, the newest version gets new paint options, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and rotary-style switches similar to the Meteor 350. Mechanically, the new Royal Enfield comes with a 349-cc single-cylinder engine that puts out 20.2bhp and 27Nm of torque. It’s further equipped with electronic fuel injection and is mated to a five-speed transmission. The motorcycle is based on a twin downtube spine frame and is suspended with the help of 41mm telescopic forks at the front with 130mm of travel. At the rear, the motorcycle gets twin-tube shock absorbers with a 6-step adjustable preload. Braking duties are handled by a 300m disc at the front and a 270mm disc at the rear with an option for drum brakes as well.

Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS

The Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS was launched early in 2021 and is now completely new from the ground up. In fact, it’s based on a brand-new chassis and even features a new engine and suspension. It is powered by a new 1160cc in-line three-cylinder engine that makes a mind-bending 180 hp and 125 Nm of torque. This is a massive 30 hp more than before and, mind you, all of this while the bike has got lighter and now weighs 198 Kilos (wet). That’s not all though, it’s got a more compact-looking frame, sleeker LED headlamps, a new 5-inch TFT display and has a wider handlebar by 13mm. Design-wise, it is a complete departure from the previous generation model. As far as flagships go, this is probably one of the best out there.

Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250

Bajaj, too, announced the return of its most popular model in an all-new avatar – the new Bajaj Pulsar N250 and the new Bajaj Pulsar F250, in India. The Bajaj Pulsar N250 is a street-naked design of the new Pulsar and the Bajaj Pulsar F250, comes with a semi-faired look. The new Bajaj Pulsar 250 motorcycles come in two colour options – Techno Grey and Racing Red. Interestingly, the new Bajaj Pulsar 250 motorcycle has been launched exactly after 20 years as the first Bajaj Pulsar was launched on October 28 as well, but all the way back in 2001. This marks the first time that the Bajaj Pulsar series has entered the quarter-litre segment in India. The new Bajaj Pulsar N250 and the Bajaj Pulsar F250 are powered by the same engine which is 249cc single-cylinder oil-cooled units that make 24.5 PS of power and 21.5 Nm of torque and come mated to a 5-speed transmission. Both the motorcycles come with a 14-litre fuel tank and have the exact same wheelbase (1351 mm), seat height (795 mm) and ground clearance (165 mm). However, there is a difference in weight as the Bajaj Pulsar N250 weighs 162 Kg (kerb) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar F250 weighs 164 Kg (kerb).

TVS Raider 125

On the more budget-friendly side of things, TVS Motor Company infused a breath of fresh air in the 125cc segment, with a new offering called TVS Raider. The new TVS Raider is available in drum and disc brake variants and has four colour options - Striking Red, Blazing Blue, Wicked Black and Fiery Yellow. It also comes with first-in-class features such as a reverse LCD digital speedometer, optional 5-inch TFT cluster with Voice Assist, multiple ride modes and first-in-segment under-seat storage. The Raider is powered by a 124.8 cc air and oil-cooled 3V engine which churns a maximum power of 8.37 kW and 11.2 Nm of torque. The motorcycle claims a best-in-class acceleration of 0-60 km/h in 5.9 secs and a top speed of 99 km/h. It also has a gas-charged 5-step preload adjustable mono-shock suspension, what TVS calls as ‘Low friction’ front suspension, a split seat, 5-speed gearbox and 17-inch alloy wheels.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.