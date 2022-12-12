BEST Starts Premium AC Electric Bus Service Between Thane and Bandra Kurla Complex

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking has started its premium service with new electric buses between Thane and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) from today.

The service, called BEST Chalo Bus, is being rolled out with four air-conditioned, zero-emission electric vehicles that promise a convenient and comfortable ride. This launch makes Mumbai the first city in India to have an all-electric premium city bus service.

The BEST Chalo Bus will operate from Monday to Saturday and as a part of phase 1, and will be run on one all-day route and one express route. Buses on the express route will ply from Thane to BKC every 30 minutes from 7 am to 8.30 am and from BKC to Thane from 5.30 pm to 7 pm, while all-day route buses will run on the BKC-Bandra station route from 8.50 am to 5.50 pm, and in the reverse direction from 9.25 am to 6.25 pm.

Seats can be reserved on the bus using the BEST’s “Chalo App" and the bus will stop only if a passenger is to be picked up, based on a reservation, guaranteeing faster travel with fewer stops. These buses will not permit standing travel.

The e-buses offer air-conditioned service with USB chargers and luxury seats, live tracking of the bus, and flexible rescheduling and cancelling option, apart from travel subscriptions. Passengers can either pay per ride or pay with a long-term plan and reserve seats. The all-day route fare for Bandra station-BKC will be Rs 50, while the express route bus fare between BKC and Thane will be Rs 205.

The BEST plans to add 200 more e-buses on busy routes across the city in the coming months. Presently, it has a fleet of around 3,500 buses, including more than 400 e-buses.

