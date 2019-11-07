BEST to ply 37 Tejaswini Buses Exclusively for Women Commuters in Mumbai
BEST will ply the 35-seater non-AC diesel Tejaswini buses for women commuters during peak hours in the morning and evening on major routes.
Image for representation
In a bid to ensure comfortable and safe travel for women commuters, BEST will add 37 Tejaswini buses to its fleet and ply these on major routes in the city and suburbs, a senior official said on Tuesday. Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) is already running a few ladies special buses on major routes, one of which is a double-decker bus between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-National Center for the Performing Arts(NCPA). "We will be procuring 37 Tejaswini buses by the end of this month and once we get these, we will them ply them exclusively for women commuters," he said, adding that initially, these 35-seater non-AC diesel buses will be plied during peak hours in the morning and evening.
"Considering the increase in the female workforce and rise in the number of girl students travelling on buses, we have decided to run more ladies special buses," deputy public relations officer of BEST Manoj Varade said. Tejaswini buses will be plied on routes that witness an increased footfall of women commuters, he added. After reducing fares in July this year, the transport body has seen a spurt in ridership, which has gone up to 33 lakh daily, from 27 lakh in May this year.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Google Acquisition Of Fitbit Raises Concerns About Data Privacy
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 HP ZBook Studio X360 G5 Review: A Premium Workstation That's Overkill For Most
-
Friday 30 August , 2019 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tiger Shroff Recreates Hrithik Roshan's Ghungroo, Disha Patani Goes 'Wow'
- Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Nominated for 2 Weeks as Punishment, Fans Upset
- ICC Bowled Over by Pakistani Couple Who Watched Cricket Match on their Wedding
- YouTube is Now Alerting Users About Upcoming Terms of Service Changes
- Donald Trump Makes a Spelling Mistake Every Five Days on Twitter, Research Finds