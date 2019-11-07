Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

BEST to ply 37 Tejaswini Buses Exclusively for Women Commuters in Mumbai

BEST will ply the 35-seater non-AC diesel Tejaswini buses for women commuters during peak hours in the morning and evening on major routes.

PTI

Updated:November 7, 2019, 11:56 AM IST
BEST to ply 37 Tejaswini Buses Exclusively for Women Commuters in Mumbai
Image for representation

In a bid to ensure comfortable and safe travel for women commuters, BEST will add 37 Tejaswini buses to its fleet and ply these on major routes in the city and suburbs, a senior official said on Tuesday. Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) is already running a few ladies special buses on major routes, one of which is a double-decker bus between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-National Center for the Performing Arts(NCPA). "We will be procuring 37 Tejaswini buses by the end of this month and once we get these, we will them ply them exclusively for women commuters," he said, adding that initially, these 35-seater non-AC diesel buses will be plied during peak hours in the morning and evening.

"Considering the increase in the female workforce and rise in the number of girl students travelling on buses, we have decided to run more ladies special buses," deputy public relations officer of BEST Manoj Varade said. Tejaswini buses will be plied on routes that witness an increased footfall of women commuters, he added. After reducing fares in July this year, the transport body has seen a spurt in ridership, which has gone up to 33 lakh daily, from 27 lakh in May this year.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
