BEWARE: Radium Reflector Scam Caught on Video, Gang Produces Fake Govt Documents to Dupe Drivers

Scammers or fraudsters always find a new trick or technique to fool people no matter how aware they are. Now, car drivers have become the easy target of these scammers as they are trying to fool the drivers and asking them to buy radium reflective tape. A video has been uploaded on the social networking site Facebook by Kenden Tshering on the HV Kumar’s group. On watching the video, one can observe that a car is being stopped and the guy informs the driver that the car is missing the radium reflector strips.

The person further went on to say that he will install the reflector strips so that there is less chance of road accidents. He also tried to influence the driver by saying that it is a government order to install the reflector strips. Reacting to this, the driver said that they live in a local area and do not use the car for travelling outside.

The fraudsters were trying to sell the radium sticker for Rs 100 and claimed that there is a new mandatory rule to use it. To persuade and fool the driver, he even had a photocopied letter and did not allow the driver to take an image of it.

In the video, a Chevrolet Tavera can also be seen parked on the side of the road with a huge poster containing certain warnings and precautions. Since it was a scam, the scammers made sure to conveniently hide the registration plates of the vehicle operated by them.

To fool common people, another popularly used fraud in the pre-owned car market is tampering with the odometers to reduce the mileage of the car. However, these days cars have digital instrument clusters which are harder to tamper with. Now, fraudsters use some specialized tools which can turn back the digits as much as they want. Using specialized software and a laptop, they can also tamper with digital odometers.