BGAUSS Commences Online Bookings for its Electric Scooters in India at Rs 3,000

BGAUSS, has announced the online bookings for its upcoming electric scooters – B8 in LI technology, Lithium-ion and Lead-acid variants and A2 in Lead-acid and Lithium-ion variants. The online pre-booking starts on the company website, at a Rs 3,000.

The two-premium range of two-wheeler electric-scooter BGAUSS B8 and BGAUSS A2 will begin on ground deliveries from August 2020 starting with Pune, Navi Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Announced in the month of June this year, BGAUSS electric scooters will come in five variants straddling across low speed and high-speed segments.

The vehicles are priced starting Rs 50,000 and going up to Rs 90,000 for both the variants and will be offered in a range of attractive colours such as blue, white, red and grey.

Also Watch:

BGAUSS offers features like Removable battery, anti-theft alarm, anti-theft motor locking, LED Instrumental panel, Multi-colored Digital Display, DRL’s, Keyless start, find your scooter, Centralized Seat Lock, USB charging, Reverse Assist, side stand sensor and 3 riding modes (Low, Mid, High). IOT feature is available in the technology version. Each model comes with a Mobile app.

Designed especially for urban and developing areas, with an objective to elevate lifestyles and conserve the environment, the scooters come with a fluid design, ease, comfort, low maintenance, great power, quick charging, IOT and more features that make everyday life easier and more convenient.