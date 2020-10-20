BGAUSS Electric Scooters Inaugurates First Indian Showroom in Hyderabad

BGAUSS has opened doors to its first dealership in Hyderabad. This marks the entry of BGAUSS electric scooters B8 and A2 models and its five product variants for the EV supporters in the city. The showroom also started deliveries of BGAUSS scooters and secured 50 pre-bookings for their scooters online, through the BGAUSS website.

The new showroom is situated at Sri Venkataramana Complex in Secunderabad. It will offer unique, customized and interactive experiences to customers and prospects who can book, test ride an also get hands-on with BGAUSS versatile product portfolio.

The vehicles are priced starting Rs 50,000 and going up to Rs 90,000 for both the variants and are available in a range of attractive colors such as blue, white, red and grey. To make the ownership experience hassle-free, BGAUSS is also offering annual maintenance, extended warranty, pick & drop service and 24x7 roadside assistance. Prospective customers can also avail financing options including MoneyTap on affordable interest rates and longer repayment tenures up to 36 months with 0 percent interest EMI as a part of the launch scheme.

BGAUSS offers features like Removable battery, anti-theft alarm, anti-theft motor locking, LED Instrumental panel, Multi-colored Digital Display, DRL’s, Keyless start, find your scooter, Centralized Seat Lock, USB charging, Reverse Assist, side stand sensor and 3 riding modes (Low, Mid, High). IOT feature is available in the technology version. Each model comes with a Mobile app.