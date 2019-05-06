Bharat Actress Katrina Kaif Drives 1970s Land Rover, Owner Says ’You Can't Handle It’

Bharat actress Katrina Kaif, who recently bought a Range Rover Vogue will be spotted driving a 1970s Land Rover, the carmaker that actually manufactures Range Rover SUVs. Katrina posted a photograph of herself driving the iconic Land Rover on the sets of the Bharat movie that will see Salman Khan in a leading role. Katrina’s caption on the post read – “The man beside me is the actual owner of this classic 1960s Land Rover, who was convinced I couldn’t handle the car, while I was convinced I could."While it’s pretty evident from the picture that Katrina drove a 1970’s Series III SUV which was in production from 1971-1985. She mistakenly denotes as driving a 1960s Land Rover. Land Rover, under the British Leyland brand, started building the SUV in 1948 as the Series I model, followed by Series II in 1958 and then Series III in 1971.Katrina Kaif also bought a new Range Rover Vogue worth Rs 2.25 Crore recently which she proudly showed off to fans via her social media page. "Thank you Modi Motors, Jaguar Land Rover, Worli, for the wonderful experience," Katrina wrote on Instagram along with a photograph in which she is seen leaning against her new luxury car Range Rover.The car was reportedly gifted by her former boyfriend and superstar Salman Khan, her co-star in the upcoming film Bharat. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial brings Katrina and Salman together on screen again after films like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Yuvvraaj, Partner, Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai.With Inputs from IANS