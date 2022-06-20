Bharat Bandh Amid Agnipath Protests | Indian Railways Cancels 700 Trains Today; Here’s How to Check Full List

INDIAN RAILWAYS UPDATE: The Indian Railways has announced to have cancelled 700 trains, change sourced station in 28 and short terminate 22 on Monday due to protests in different parts of the country against the Centre’s ‘Agnipath’ scheme for short-term recruitment in the armed forces. Several organisations have also called for Bharat Bandh on Monday against the scheme. Some trains have been cancelled due to maintenance and operational reasons too.

On Sunday, as many as 483 train services were cancelled due to protests. According to officials, the railways cancelled 229 mail/express trains and 254 passenger trains due to the agitations. Additionally, eight mail/express trains were partially cancelled.

Railways have put up a list of fully and partially cancelled trains on its website for the passengers’ convenience. The national transporter have requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app before planning their trip.

HERE’S HOW TO CHECK FULL LIST OF CANCELLED TRAINS

Step 1: Visit: https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/ and select the date of journey

Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen and click on Cancelled Trains

Step 3: Select Fully option in Cancelled Type to see list of trains with time, routes and other details.

Step 4: Select Partially option to see list of Source Changed trains.

Step 5: Scroll down to check the full list of short terminated trains.

