Bharat Gaurav Train To Facilitate Devotees With Journeys To Religious Sites

On the first day of the New Year, the devotees received a fantastic gift from the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). They will provide transportation to sacred sites using the brand-new, high-tech Bharat Gaurav train. From March onwards, this train is anticipated to run. IRCTC plans to spend about Rs 24 crores on 2 trains. Navneet Goyal, the senior executive officer of IRCTC, shared this information.

He stated that IRCTC has planned this. Up until recently, IRCTC operated the Bharat Darshan train. Since they were shut down, Bharat Gaurav trains have been introduced. These trains will cost less to ride. The second and third AC carriages will also be on these trains. In the restrooms, a shower will be available. For the elderly, there will also be a western toilet facility. Sleeper facilities will also be available.

The officer stated that the current Bharat Gaurav train package starts at Rs 1,600 per day. In this case, the rent for approximately 10 days is about Rs 16,000. The new Bharat Gaurav trains ticket, which will range from Rs 15,000 to 20,000, will relieve the burden on the faithful. He stated that Ajit Kumar Sinha, the chief regional manager, is not available at the moment. More specifics about this can be revealed after his arrival.

Navneet further mentioned that while riding in Bharat Gaurav trains, devotees will be able to listen to bhajans. There will also be medical professionals aboard these trains. If any passenger develops a health issue while travelling, they will receive prompt medical attention.

