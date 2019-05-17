English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bharat Song Zinda: Salman Khan, Disha Patani Look Awesome Performing Stunts on a Triumph Motorcycle
While the upcoming Bollywood movie Bharat, starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani, has got everyone excited, Atul Agnihotri has tweeted out a moment from the set of Bharat showing the stars doing stunts on a Triumph Bonneville motorcycle.
Salman Khan and Disha Patani on the set of upcoming Bollywood movie Bharat. (Photo: Twitter/Atul Agnihotri)
When the Salman Khan and Disha Patani starrer upcoming Bollywood movie Bharat’s trailer was released, there was – among many exciting things – something for the automotive enthusiasts as well. What we are referring to is Salman Khan choosing to ride a classic Triumph Bonneville for his role in Bharat movie. Now, Atul Agnihotri has shared a tweet wherein he has shared an image showing Salman Khan and Disha Patani on the same iconic Bonneville.
What gives away the motorcycle's model is the classic two-tone paint scheme which is instantly reminiscent of the Triumph Bonnevilles of the 1960s.
Salman Khan has become a stuntman in the movie working for a circus troupe where he performs daring stunts on his bike to please the audience. In Bharat, Salman Khan will be riding a dual tone first generation Triumph Bonneville T120 and perform various stunts, including riding the bike inside the famous Well of Death (Maut ka Kuan) and jumping it through a ring of fire. In one action sequence, Salman can be seen riding the bike between 2 cars.
The Triumph used in the movie is possibly the first generation model of the Bonneville T120 which was powered by a 650cc parallel twin engine. The bike sports a blue and white paint job, has dual exhausts and a twin-pod instrument panel, something which Triumph has retained in even the current generation model that is sold in India.
This is not the first time Salman will be seen on a motorcycle in a movie as he has previously ridden many Superbikes. The movies include the likes of Partner, Ek Tha Tiger and Ready among others. He has also done some advertisements for two-wheeler brands like Suzuki Motorcycles India.
Bharat is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and features Disha Patani, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover and Aasif Sheikh.
#OnLocation #Memories #Bharat #SlowMotionSong @Bharat_TheFilm @BeingSalmanKhan @DishPatani pic.twitter.com/YMZMBsYcP4— Atul Agnihotri (@atulreellife) May 8, 2019
Bharat is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and features Disha Patani, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover and Aasif Sheikh.
