Issued in public interest by HDFC Life.
1-min read

Bharat Trailer: Salman Khan Rides Triumph Bonneville Through Fire – Watch Video

Bollywood actor Salman Khan, in Bharat trailer, is seen performing stunts on a classic Triumph Bonneville.

News18.com

Updated:April 22, 2019, 3:53 PM IST
Bharat Trailer: Salman Khan Rides Triumph Bonneville Through Fire – Watch Video
A screenshot from the trailer of Bharat, showing Salman Khan riding through a ring of fire. (Photo Courtesy: Screenshot/YouTube)
The much-awaited Salman Khan starrer Bharat movie trailer has been released. Interestingly for us automotive enthusiasts, in the Bharat trailer, Salman Khan can be seen riding a classic motorcycle - a Triumph Bonneville. The movie is set to be released on Eid 2019 on the 5th of June, 2019. What gives away the motorcycle's model is the classic two-tone paint scheme which is instantly reminiscent of the Triumph Bonnevilles of the 1960s.

Salman Khan has become a stuntman in the movie working for a circus troupe where he performs daring stunts on his bike to please the audience. In Bharat, Salman Khan will be riding a dual tone first generation Triumph Bonneville T120 and perform various stunts, including riding the bike inside the famous Well of Death (Maut ka Kuan) and jumping it through a ring of fire. In one action sequence, Salman can be seen riding the bike between 2 cars.

The Triumph used in the movie is possibly the first generation model of the Bonneville T120 which was powered by a 650cc parallel twin engine. The bike sports a blue and white paintjob, has dual exhausts and a twin-pod instrument panel, something which Triumph has retained in even the current generation model that is sold in India.

WATCH BHARAT TRAILER:


This is not the first time Salman will be seen on a motorcycle in a movie as he has previously ridden many Superbikes. The movies include the likes of Partner, Ek Tha Tiger and Ready among others. He has also done some advertisements for two-wheeler brands like Suzuki Motorcycles India.

Bharat is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and features Disha Patani, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover and Aasif Sheikh.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
