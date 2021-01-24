BharatBenz Launches BSafeExpress Designed to Transport Covid-19 Vaccine, Gets Connected Features

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), in collaboration with Motherson Group, has unveiled the BharatBenz ‘BSafe Express’, a specialized reefer truck designed for the safe transportation of COVID-19 vaccines. The BSafe Express uses newly developed refrigeration units that are claimed to ensure the temperature and the stability of the vaccines is accurately monitored and maintained at all stages of delivery.

Satyakam Arya, Managing Director, and CEO, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles: “The combination of a strong, reliable chassis with a lightweight, insulated reefer and state-of-the-art connectivity device makes BharatBenz’s ‘BSafe Express’ the perfect solution to India’s cold-chain infrastructure challenge. With this truck, we can deliver vaccines in perfect condition to even the most remote destinations, bringing hope of a return to normalcy to over 1.3 billion people.”

Vivek Chaand Sehgal, Chairman, Motherson Group said, “Motherson has delivered on its promise of providing a safe and reliable distribution solution for the COVID vaccine. Our innovative and integrated product enables temperature control and tamper monitoring which are critical to ensure effective distribution of the COVID vaccine across India. We hope that, together with our customers, we can contribute to the humanitarian need of bringing COVID under control as quickly as possible.”

Motherson Group’s refrigerated container (intelligent reefer) is made from Glass Reinforced Plastic, XPS Foam, and other carefully chosen materials that ensure the product is strong, water-resistant, and non-corrosive, yet light and insulated. As per a statement released by the company, the container can be assembled locally in as little as 96 hours, making it a much more practical solution than conventional products which can take three or more weeks to deliver.

With purpose-built IoT sensors integrated inside the container, fleet managers can monitor temperature, humidity, shock, tilt, and tamper. They can also adjust the temperature as required and sound the alarm if a problem occurs. This further integrates with QR Code tracking of all stock onboard, so that users can check the location, status, and history of each package.

The reefer is mounted on the BharatBenz 2823R chassis and is paired with BharatBenz’s ‘Truckonnect’ telematics platform.