BharatBenz Opens Largest Service Facility in Dharuhera, Haryana

BharatBenz service facility at Dhingra Trucking Dharuhera. (Image: BharatBenz)

India’s largest BharatBenz service facility has been opened by Dhingra Trucking, an authorized dealer and business partner of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) since 2013. The existing operation in Dharuhera, Rewari district of Haryana was expanded to now feature 100 service bays. The company says that the DICV's branded ‘ProServ’ customer service initiative is tailored to meet the needs of truck and bus customers with features like express service, speed fix, on-site support at the doorstep, bundled with value-add services of AMC, extended warranty, insurance, and enabling customers to save time, money and resources.Speaking at the inauguration of the new facility, Ramesh Rajagopalan, Vice President Customer Service, DICV, said: “Vehicle uptime is the most important factor for our customers. At BharatBenz, our focus under the ProServ initiative is to continuously enhance the customer service capacity in line with the rapidly growing vehicle park and to continue to offer best-inclass services to our customers.”Mandeep Dhingra, Managing Director, Dhingra Trucking, added: “Close to one of the most important highways connecting Delhi to Western and Southern India, we will set new benchmarks in terms of speed and quality thanks to 100 service bays. For us at Dhingra Trucking, it is all about the customer experience, and we’re proud to be known for our first-class support.”The new service facility is located in the Rewari district of Haryana, the expanded 100-bay Dharuhera facility offers continuous 24x7 services to its customers supported by a fully-trained, 200-strong service team which is equipped with high productivity tools, advanced diagnostics and mobile service vans.Dhingra Trucking has been an authorized BharatBenz dealer since 2013 and today already operates four network touchpoints with locations in Delhi, Hissar, Karnal and the newly expanded Dharuhera. All provide sales and service support for the complete range of 9-49 tonne BharatBenz trucks and buses as well Mercedes-Benz luxury coaches.