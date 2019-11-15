Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

BharatMobi Working on Retrofitting Technology to Convert Conventional Cars Into EV

The startup also demonstrated and displayed their converted Electric Sedan at the launch event.

IANS

Updated:November 15, 2019, 6:06 PM IST
Battery to Store Renewable Energy Developed in China (Representative Image: Reuters)
(Representative Image: Reuters)

Claiming to be an initiative to provide a sustainable solution to air pollution in Delhi, an Electric Vehicle startup company has launched a technology of EV conversions here on Thursday. BharatMobi, the startup, said EV retrofitting or conversions can be the best choice in every individual's capacity to contribute for a pollution-free India.

The company also claimed that it is in talks with the Delhi government to seek support. The startup also demonstrated and displayed their converted Electric Sedan at the launch event. Explaining the business Akbar Baig, automotive engineer and co-founder of the company, said they offer EV Retrofitting/conversions as a sustainable solution to Delhi's air pollution. "Now you can drive your own car without a single drop of fuel. With Retrofitting Kit your car becomes a pollution-free, gearless, noiseless vehicle. It can escape you from the stringent emission norms. This technology enhances the energy security, reduces the carbon power generation mix and prevents the greenhouse gas emissions. This kit goes perfectly with a wide range of cars and offers a smooth, efficient and fuel-free drive."

The kit will be costing Rs 5 lakh, he said. Ashhar Ahmed Shaikh, the co-founder at BharatMobi, said they have formulated a standard EV Conversion kit that can electrify a large number of vehicles with the aim to produce efficient, eco-friendly and sustainable electric vehicles.

"We can do so by converting conventional petrol/diesel cars into zero-emission electric vehicles. We have converted hatchbacks and sedans. Our kit components are certified and we can retrofit many other models with the same kit to provide an acceptable range to the customer. We are overwhelmed with the response we got from our well-wishers. And are eager to share our experience and the potential impact we can create in making the EV adoption at the fastest pace with the support of the government to solve traffic congestion, air pollution and vehicle scrapping issues," he said.

He told IANS that the company has already converted about 25 vehicles and is also working on vintage models. "One of our ongoing projects is a Ford Mustang 1969 Model," he said. The two said the company is open to taking up pre-orders for the conversions. The company is also open to taking up customized conversion projects for vintage and classic cars.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
