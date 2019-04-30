Take the pledge to vote

Bharti AXA General to Sell Two-wheeler Insurance Policies in India Via Whatsapp

The insurer claimed that it is the first company in the domestic non-life insurance industry to provide the option of buying two-wheeler insurance on WhatsApp.

PTI

Updated:April 30, 2019, 3:34 PM IST
Representative image. Photo: Reuters
Bharti AXA General Insurance said it will sell policies through social media messaging platform WhatsApp and has tied up with web aggregator Wishfin Insurance for speedy delivery of two-wheeler cover. Bharti AXA General Insurance, a joint venture between Bharti Enterprises and global insurance firm AXA, will sell the policies on the website of Wishfin's insurance arm Wishpolicy.

"Wishfin has launched 'Buy Two-Wheeler Insurance on WhatsApp' through web aggregator Wishfin Insurance, which is available on (Wishpolicy's) site, provided by Bharti AXA General Insurance," the company said in a release Tuesday.

This is an instant and additional customer service option for the policyholders, apart from the company's multiple channels, including its vast network of branches, robust customer care and contact centre, dynamic portal and intelligent chatbot, it said.

The insurer claimed that it is the first company in the domestic non-life insurance industry to provide the option of buying two-wheeler insurance on WhatsApp.

"With mobile instant messaging platform like WhatsApp, we are making it easier for customers to get their two-wheeler policies through an effortless communication channel," said Sanjeev Srinivasan, managing director and chief executive officer, Bharti AXA General Insurance.

Puru Vashishtha, chairman and managing director, Wishfin, said: "The association with Bharti AXA General Insurance will help us drive 'Buy Two-Wheeler Insurance on WhatsApp' seamlessly. Through this innovative vehicle insurance product, we are building a financial product commerce ecosystem on WhatsApp platform.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
