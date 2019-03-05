English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BHEL Setting Up Solar-Based EV Charger Network on Delhi-Chandigarh Highway
BHEL said, it is extending its offering in the e-mobility segment and has equipped itself to foray into manufacturing of EV chargers, electric buses and related critical components.
Image used for representational purpose. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
State-run Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd has said the company is setting up a network of solar-based electric vehicle chargers on the Delhi-Chandigarh highway. The project is covered under Department of Heavy Industry's FAME scheme (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid) & Electric Vehicles in India).
"The establishment of electric vehicle (EV) chargers at regular intervals over the entire 250 km stretch between Delhi and Chandigarh would allay range-anxiety among the electric vehicle users and bolster their confidence for inter-city travel," BHEL said in a BSE filing.
The first in the series of charging stations was inaugurated by A R Sihag, Secretary, Department of Heavy Industry (DHI), in the presence of Atul Sobti, Chairman & Managing Director, BHEL, in Haryana.
BHEL said its scope of work in the project includes design, engineering, manufacturing, supply and installation of the EV charging stations along with a central monitoring system. "As part of its diversification initiative, BHEL has been expanding its footprints in the e-mobility business. The company has already installed direct current (DC) chargers at Udyog Bhawan in New Delhi. BHEL is also executing another commercial order for installation of DC chargers across various locations in the country," the company added.
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
