Bhima Jewellers Owner Buys Kerala’s First Aston Martin DBX SUV for Rs 5 Crore

If James Bond ever wanted to join the sports utility vehicle (SUV) craze, Aston Martin DBX SUV might be his first choice. The Aston Martin brand has long been associated with luxury, performance and of course, in James Bond movies. The iconic British automaker, like many of its competitors, had launched their own SUV in the market. Aston Martin came up with the DBX SUV last year and the luxury vehicle officially made its India debut earlier this year. And now, reports suggest the first DBX SUV has arrived in the southern state of Kerala.

According to OnManorama.com, Bhima Jewellers chairman Dr B Govindan has added the iconic car to his impressive collection. His fleet already includes Rolls Royce, Bentley, Porsche, among others. The luxury-feature loaded SUV has a hefty price tag of Rs 3.82 crore (ex-showroom) and Aston Martin has so far sold just four units in the country, including the one purchased by Dr Govindan. However, what makes it special is that it is the second in south India, while being Kerala’s first.

The publication also shared a short video clip of the brand new DBX SUV’s delivery on Instagram. The one chosen/opted by Dr Govindan is in black colour and looks extremely good. It is to be noted that each DBX SUV is built in the factory in Britain under the direct supervision of engineers and the car sold to the Kerala businessman was built under the supervision on Nathan Jenkins. His name has been inscribed on the car.

The all new DBX SUV is a huge car in terms of size, as the five-seater has large roomy interiors. However, the SUV does not compromise on its luxury features or performance aspects. The beast is powered by a 4.0 litre twin turbo V8 sourced from Mercedes-Benz, the same engine which also powers Aston’s DB11 and Vantage. The power unit generates 550 Ps and 700 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission as standard and also comes with AWD system as well.

It also gives the driver a choice of six performance modes and the SUV weighs over 2.2 tonnes but can sprint 0-100 kmph in just 4.5 seconds, which is quite impressive for a car of its size, that boasts a top speed of close to 290 kmph. The DBX SUV is also equipped with several modern safety features such as auto emergency braking and adaptive cruise control, among others.

Aston’s new SUV currently rivals the Bentley Bentayga, Lamborghini Urus, Rolls Royce Cullinan and Porsche Cayenne luxury SUVs.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here