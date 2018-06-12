English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
1-min read

Bhopal Doctor Collects Garbage in Rs 35 Lakh DC Avanti Sportscar, Nominates Salman Khan and MS Dhoni [Video]

Dr. Abhinit attached a garbage trolley via ropes to his DC Avanti sportscar to collect garbage from the city.

Arjit Garg | News18.comArjit_Garg

Updated:June 12, 2018, 2:11 PM IST
DC Avanti towing garbage trolley in Bhopal. (Image: Twitter)
According to a recent cleanliness survey by the Government of India, Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh is one of the cleanest cities in India. While a clean city means every citizen has to contribute in achieving such results, a doctor in Bhopal has found a unique way of contribution to the cleanliness drive, earlier initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under his project Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Abhinit Gupta, a dermatologist by profession used his luxury sportscar manufactured by DC Auto, known for customizing cars to carry garbage around the city. Dr. Abhinit attached garbage trolley via ropes to his DC Avanti sportscar to collect garbage from the city. The trolley has hoarding reading ‘Swachta Abhiyan’.




The yellow colored sportscar was gifted to Dr. Gupta by his father and his family is supporting the cause. While there is hashtag to promote the cause saying #70LakhKiKachraGadi, the actual price of DC Avanti is Rs 34 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). So we are not sure from does the promotional hashtag emerged.

Dr. Gupta also nominated actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan and cricketers like Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni to use their luxury cars for promoting the cleaning inititative. His post on Twitter reads – “Can we take this step forward? Let’s take this as a challenge!! Let this swacchta abhiyaan get bigger I challenge everyone with swanky cars and bikes to help clean their cities. #70LakhKiKachraGaadi I challenge @beingsalmankhan @ranveerofficial @msdhoni @ranbirkapoor @imvkohli”

Also Watch: Hero Xtreme 200R Review!


We are not sure behind his intent and motive behind this unique way of promoting cleanliness. However, it is natural that a swanky car like DC Avanti, that too in Yellow color, towing hordes of garbage will attract a lot of eyeballs.

As for the DC Avanti, it is India’s first indigenously built sportscar, powered by a Ford EcoBoost 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine producing 250bhp of power and 360Nm of torque, mated to a six-speed manual transmission that sends power to the rear wheels.

| Edited by: Arjit Garg
