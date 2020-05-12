Bhopal Police Make Traffic Defaulters Sanitize Challan Money to Protect Themselves from COVID-19

Police professionals have been risking their lives to enforce law and order in the society during the coronavirus pandemic. Not only do they not have the option of staying home, but police officers also have to deal with several lockdown flouters every day.

These careless individuals have been termed as covidiots, who refuse to adjudge the severity of the situation and take to the streets without any essential matter at hand. Many have been seen coming out on the streets without a face cover or mask.

As a measure of safety, now police personnel in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh have come up with an efficient technique. To protect themselves from contracting COVID-19, the traffic rule violators were asked to sanitize the money before submitting it as challan.

Madhya Pradesh: Police in Bhopal make traffic violators sanitise currency notes before taking them as challan money, as a precaution against #COVID19. Bhopal SP Shailendra Singh says, "Police personnel are taking all precautions to minimize the chances of contracting COVID-19". pic.twitter.com/lK6Pbw4wMT — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2020

Hence, people were seen cleaning the currency notes with sanitizer before handing it over to the police personnel. Leaving no stone unturned, the pen which is being used to sign a challan is also being thoroughly cleaned on the roads of Bhopal.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Bhopal Superintendent of Police (SP) Shailendra Singh said, “Police personnel are taking all precautions to minimize the chances of contracting COVID-19”.

“We spare people who are sick or going to the hospital. We have prepared six to seven kinds of challans for the violators,” Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Tiwari told the news portal.

Madhya Pradesh has seen over 3,600 positive cases until now according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

