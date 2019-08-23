BS-IV Vehicles to Remain Operational For Entire Registration Period: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

In a big relief for those being concerned about the viability of Bharat Stage (BS) IV-compliant vehicles, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced that the government wants to “dispel of all confusion.” The Minister also stated that BS-IV vehicles have been a point of concern for a lot of people, including the auto companies and those who have purchased these vehicles in recent times. Adding that it continues to be so as companies even today are manufacturing these vehicles.

The Finance Minister said, “BS-IV vehicles which are purchased up to March 2020 will remain operational for their entire duration of registration”.

This will come as a respite to those planning to buy a vehicle right now and for those who have been waiting to make a purchase.

The government had mandated that only BS-VI compliant vehicles will be allowed to sell in India from April 1, 2020, and this will be applicable across all sectors, including both passenger and commercial vehicles. Currently, the vehicles are only required to meet BS-IV emission norm and as companies get ready to make their existing products upgraded to meet the new standard, there are both BS-IV and BS-VI emission norm compliant products available in the market.

#EconomyDebate | BS IV vehicles purchased upto March 2020 will remain operational till their registration cycle: FM @nsitharaman pic.twitter.com/iE7FwFsMe4 — News18 (@CNNnews18) August 23, 2019

If you want to know what does the ‘Bharat Stage’ emission norm means and how will affect the vehicle you buy, you can read our in-depth explainer here.

Currently, the Indian automotive sector has been going through one of its worst slowdowns in history manufacturers across segments, including cars, motorcycles and scooters, reporting a steep decline in sales when compared to Year-on-Year sales. As a result, the entire Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle industry have seen a decline in sales with inventory piling up with dealers across the country.

