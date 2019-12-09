Take the pledge to vote

Big Boy Toyz Launches First Multi-Brand Showroom in Hyderabad

Big Boy Toyz' new showroom will retail BMW I8, Ferrari F12 Berlinetta, Mercedes S Class, Aston Martin Rapid, Rolls Royce Phantom Coupe, and Bentley Mulsanne.

News18.com

December 9, 2019, 2:12 PM IST
Big Boy Toyz Launches First Multi-Brand Showroom in Hyderabad
Image fpr Representation (Source: Big Boy Toyz)

Pre-owned luxury car trader Big Boy Toyz announced the launch of their first-ever multi-brand showroom in Hyderabad. The city constitutes about 40 per cent of the total revenue generated from the southern market currently. Located at Shangri-La Plaza and spanning across 5900 sq feet, this is BBT’s first showroom in South India. With this newly launched showroom, Big Boy Toyz expects to generate an additional 80-90 crore from Hyderabad. The showroom houses a great range of cars namely BMW I8, Ferrari F12 Berlinetta, Mercedes S Class, Aston Martin Rapid, Rolls Royce Phantom Coupe, and Bentley Mulsanne. BBT also deals in Super Bikes like Indian Chieftain Red, Indian Chieftain White and Indian Dark Horse which will be showcased at the showroom and shall be a part of the vehicle inventory as well.

Speaking on the occasion, Jatin Ahuja, Founder, Big Boy Toyz, said: “After very successful runs in Gurgaon and Mumbai, I am absolutely thrilled about Big Boy Toyz entering the southern market. Hyderabad is the perfect fit for us as we have been looking for a dynamic market where there is a great demand for luxury vehicles. This has come at a perfect time and we are all looking forward to an impressive turnover and a great overall experience!” Big Boy Toyz is currently generating an average turnover of 250 crores annually. The showroom in Hyderabad is located at Road No 2, Banjara Hills, Shangri-La Plaza, Opp. KBR Park, HYD Telangana – 50003.

Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
