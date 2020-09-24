Big Boy Toyz Launches New Application For Customers With Features Including VR Tours of Showrooms

Premium pre-owned cars company Big Boy Toyz has introduced the first-ever 360-degree virtual tour of their headquarters on their website and their recently launched app. BBT is India's first showroom to reach out to its audience using this technology.

Speaking on the occasion, Jatin Ahuja, MD & Founder, Big Boy Toyz, stated, “We are followed by 4.5 Million people on social media and about more than 1 Lakh people visit our website each day, while only a fraction of this number have seen or visited our grand showroom in person. We get so many messages where people want to see our showroom - and now - they would be able to see the entire showroom - even the management office and operations floor! It will be the next level virtual consumer experience which will enable them to feel that they can literally navigate in the showroom as if they were walking within it. Every step that we take at Big Boy Toyz is done keeping the consumer satisfaction in mind. The auto industry is going through a change, and we know that change is the only constant. As a young team we are eager to evolve and grow, but we ensure that quality is the foremost priority, followed by experiential marketing – be it via showroom tour or via a virtual tour of our website & the BBT App.”

In a recent video interview with Mr Ahuja, we had asked him about the impact of coronavirus on the used luxury car market and how badly was the business hit? To our revelation, he said, used car market has already gained pre-Covid momentum and within a couple of months, it will surpass last year's numbers as well.

He also said that luxury car market has immense potential in a country like India and is equivalent to number of new cars sold as opposed to western countries where used car market is 2.5 times new car market. He further added that people who want to buy a luxury car deferred their decision due to COVID-19 but are now returning back to buying vehicles.

One of the ways to attract buyers is using online sales platform, which, according to Mr Ahuja is attracting 80 per cent of BBT's total sales in today's time. The same was sitting around 50 per cent in pre-covid era.

On being asked about current inventory, Mr. Ahuja told us that he has brand new Volvo XC90 Excellence Lounge 3-seater luxury SUV on offer at Rs 1.11 Crore as against Rs 1.6 Crore price tag. The car has zero km on odometer. He also has Mercedes-Maybach S650 in inventory along with BMW E63 among others.