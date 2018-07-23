English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Big Boy Toyz Opens New Showroom In Mumbai, Third Showroom in India
The new showroom will showcase 8 astounding luxury cars.
Big Boy Toyz Showroom in Mumbai. (Image: Big Boy Toyz)
Big Boy Toyz is all set to make its mark in Maharashtra as it opens its first showroom in Andheri East, Mumbai. The brand has invested a total of Rs 15-20 crore in the tech-first Mumbai showroom. The massive store, with a 75-feet front and 23-feet height, offers a digitally-enhanced experience to customers. The new showroom will showcase 8 astounding luxury cars.
Big Boy Toyz already boasts of a high profile clientele including cricketers Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh and Dinesh Kartik, Singer Honey Singh and a host of Bollywood celebrities including Anushka Sharma, Neha Dhupia and Prince Narula. With Mumbai being the home of Bollywood and the playground of celebrities, it was a natural progression in Big Boy Toyz’s brand journey to drive its impressive portfolio of high-end cars to the city.
Commenting on the launch, Jatin Ahuja, Founder and Managing Director, Big Boy Toyz said, “After seeing the colossal response in Delhi, it was evidently time to expand to one of the most flamboyant cities of India, the glamour capital Mumbai. We have already enabled many Mumbai-based celebrities to own iconic luxury vehicles and we are now geared up to make deeper inroads into the Mumbai luxury car market with our state-of-the-art new showroom. We are certain that the line-up of cars on display and the digital-first experience that the showroom will offer, will make it a big hit with auto aficionados in the city.”
Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
