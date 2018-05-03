Bihar CM Inaugurates State’s 1st Driving Training Institute in Collaboration with Maruti Suzuki India

IDTR Bihar will focus on the ‘Train-the-Trainer’ model, to have a multiplier effect and upgrade the driving skills of a larger number of people. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)

Honorable Chief Minister of Bihar Shri Nitish Kumar has inaugurated the state’s first Institute of Driving Training and Traffic Research (IDTR) in Aurangabad. The institute is set up in collaboration Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), India’s largest car manufacturer. Ministers of Bihar Government, senior officials from the State Government and officials from MSIL were present during the inauguration.The IDTR will set standards for quality driving training and also impart driving training, theoretical and practical, to aspiring and existing drivers. The institute will focus on the ‘Train-the-Trainer’ model, to have a multiplier effect and upgrade the driving skills of a larger number of people.MSIL already manages six IDTRs across India, in partnership with state governments, as part of its CSR efforts to promote road safety and bring down fatalities. The IDTR has been set up under Public Private Partnership mode, between the Government of Bihar and MSIL, and with guidance and support from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.The Government has provided the land and building, while MSIL will manage and run the facility. The company has set up modern classrooms, scientifically designed driving tracks and provided driving simulators, vehicles and qualified trainers.This IDTR is spread across 15 acres and will also host a 150-seater auditorium, a library, laboratory and a hostel to accommodate 80 trainees. IDTR will follow MSIL’s exhaustive course curriculum, designed to include all critical aspects of driving training and traffic research.In addition to imparting driving training, MSIL will support the Government in conducting road safety awareness programs for people and school children in the state. Apart from the IDTR in Aurangabad, Bihar, MSIL manages 2 IDTRs in Delhi, 2 in Haryana, 1 in Uttrakhand and 1 in Gujarat.