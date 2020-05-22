AUTO

1-MIN READ

Bike-taxi Booking App Rapido Resumes Operations in 35 Cities in Green and Orange Zones

Image for representation. (Image: Rapido)

Image for representation. (Image: Rapido)

According to the company, ‘captains' or drivers need to install the Aarogya Setu app before they go on-duty to start accepting orders.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 22, 2020, 3:31 PM IST
Bike-taxi service provider Rapido on Wednesday said it has resumed normal operations in over 35 cities across 11 states, following the new guidelines announced by the government for lockdown 4.0.

"For now, our bike taxi services will be operational in the green and orange zones as the services cannot be extended to the containment zones as per the lockdown guidelines," the company said in a statement. The company said it will keep updating customers on the status of various cities and safety instructions via in-app notifications.

According to the company, ‘captains' or drivers need to install the Aarogya Setu app before they go on-duty to start accepting orders and have been asked to wear a mask at all times as well as carry sanitizers, hair net in addition to the mandatory helmets.

Captains are also asked to maintain personal hygiene and sanitise their bikes at regular intervals, especially sanitise the pillion seat before onboarding customers. Meanwhile, after every ride, customers can give feedback about wearing a mask or captains not using sanitizer. "We are showing containment areas in our app and making sure captains and customers don't pass by those areas," said the company.


