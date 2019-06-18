Biker Saves Three Girls from Eve-Teasing, Shows Importance of Mounted Cams in India
The 10-minute video begins with the biker spotting two men in a Honda Accord who had stopped in the middle of the road to tease three girls.
YouTuber Ameesh Jaisinghani spotted two men in a Honda Accord trying to tease three girls. (Image Source: YouTube Screegrab/ Ameesh Jaisinghani)
India ranks among the countries that has a huge number of two-wheelers in the world, which might partly explain why they are hated the most on our streets. For long, two-wheelers have etched a negative image in the minds of most commuters at any given point of time. Rude, irrational, rash starts off a list of things what motorcyclists are infamous for. However, a few instances such as the one that we will be talking about here, begs to differ.
A motorcyclist on a Yamaha R15, with the help of a mounted camera (most probably a Go-Pro) recorded how he managed to steer three girls away from trouble after two men in a Honda Accord began eve teasing on what looks to be a somewhat empty road in Mumbai. The 10-minute video begins with Ameesh Jaisinghani spotting two men in a Honda Accord who had stopped in the middle of the road to tease three girls.
A few minutes after, the girls confirmed that they have no knowledge about the men. Hence, Jaisinghani escorts them to a safe place and gets them an auto rickshaw. It is indeed a saddening fact that shameful incidents such as these are still prevalent in our country, even in cities that account good literacy rates.
Apart from this incident that took place at Bhayander Khadi, the video might highlight another crucial aspect of motorcycle riding. If Jaisinghani did not have a mounted cam to record the incident, the three girls and Jaisinghani could have found themselves in an infinite loop if they decided to launch an official complaint with the police. With such a huge population, most of whom own a vehicle, accidents are inevitable. In such situations, CCTV cameras might not be the ultimate solution. Hence, dashcams.
Also Watch
-
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
Hyundai Venue Compact SUV First Drive Review: The Maruti Suzuki Brezza Vitara Rival
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Hero Maestro Edge 125 & Pleasure Plus 110: First Ride Review
-
Wednesday 15 May , 2019
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019: Pakistan Team Adhered to Curfew Before India Clash: PCB
- Bala Devi, 1 of 7 Manipuri Players on Boycott, Receives Call-up to Indian Women's Football Team Camp
- Sunny Deol Reveals He Didn't Talk to Shah Rukh Khan for 16 Years After Working Together in Darr
- Sudan-Bound Turkish Airlines Flight Returned to Istanbul After a Passenger Creates Ruckus Midair
- Modified Bajaj Avenger Looks Like a 1247cc Harley Davidson V-Rod - Watch Video
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s