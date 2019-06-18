Biker Saves Three Girls from Eve-Teasing, Shows Importance of Mounted Cams in India

India ranks among the countries that has a huge number of two-wheelers in the world, which might partly explain why they are hated the most on our streets. For long, two-wheelers have etched a negative image in the minds of most commuters at any given point of time. Rude, irrational, rash starts off a list of things what motorcyclists are infamous for. However, a few instances such as the one that we will be talking about here, begs to differ.

A motorcyclist on a Yamaha R15, with the help of a mounted camera (most probably a Go-Pro) recorded how he managed to steer three girls away from trouble after two men in a Honda Accord began eve teasing on what looks to be a somewhat empty road in Mumbai. The 10-minute video begins with Ameesh Jaisinghani spotting two men in a Honda Accord who had stopped in the middle of the road to tease three girls.

A few minutes after, the girls confirmed that they have no knowledge about the men. Hence, Jaisinghani escorts them to a safe place and gets them an auto rickshaw. It is indeed a saddening fact that shameful incidents such as these are still prevalent in our country, even in cities that account good literacy rates.

Apart from this incident that took place at Bhayander Khadi, the video might highlight another crucial aspect of motorcycle riding. If Jaisinghani did not have a mounted cam to record the incident, the three girls and Jaisinghani could have found themselves in an infinite loop if they decided to launch an official complaint with the police. With such a huge population, most of whom own a vehicle, accidents are inevitable. In such situations, CCTV cameras might not be the ultimate solution. Hence, dashcams.