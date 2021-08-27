A Biman Bangladesh plane that was going from Muscat to Dhaka made an emergency landing in Nagpur today after the pilot suffered a heart attack in the middle of the flight. The plane was near Raipur and contacted Kolkata ATC for emergency landing.

The Kolkata ATC, when contacted by the pilots, advised emergency landing at the nearest airport which was Nagpur. As per the data on flight tracking app FlightRadar24, the plane used by the airline was a Boeing 737-8.

More details are awaited.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines recently resumed flight services with India as air travel between the two countries was allowed by the governments after been suspended for a long time due to the coronavirus surge in India.

Now three flights will be operated per week between Dhaka and Kolkata, and two flights will be run on Dhaka-Delhi route, read a Biman statement published on Wednesday.

Flights to Kolkata will be operated on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday, and flights to Delhi will be operated on Sunday and Wednesday.

