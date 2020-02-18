English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Bird Hit Causes Fire in GoAir Flight Ready to Takeoff from Ahmedabad Airport, All Passengers Safe

Representative image (Reuters)

The right engine of a GoAir Ahmedabad to Bengaluru flight suspected to have suffered from foreign object damage while on the take-off roll.

  February 18, 2020, 11:37 AM IST
Update: The foreign object damage has been confirmed due to a bird hit. The aircraft is now being inspected by the GoAir engineering team.


The right engine of a GoAir Ahmedabad to Bengaluru flight suffered a damage from foreign object damage while on the take-off roll. The suspected FOD resulted in a small fire which has been doused. All passengers and crew are safe.

In a statement GoAir said that the right engine of the Ahmedabad-Bengaluru flight suffered damage, which resulted in a small fire. "The right engine of GoAir Ahmedabad to Bengaluru flight suspected to have suffered from a foreign object damage while on take-off roll. The suspected FOD resulted in a small fire which has been doused. All passengers and crew are safe," GoAir said in a statement.

The airlines added that no emergency evacuation was carried out and passengers will be deplaned after the aircraft is towed off the runway.

