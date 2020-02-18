Bird Hit Causes Fire in GoAir Flight Ready to Takeoff from Ahmedabad Airport, All Passengers Safe

Update: The foreign object damage has been confirmed due to a bird hit. The aircraft is now being inspected by the GoAir engineering team.







The right engine of a GoAir Ahmedabad to Bengaluru flight suffered a damage from foreign object damage while on the take-off roll. The suspected FOD resulted in a small fire which has been doused. All passengers and crew are safe.

In a statement GoAir said that the right engine of the Ahmedabad-Bengaluru flight suffered damage, which resulted in a small fire. "The right engine of GoAir Ahmedabad to Bengaluru flight suspected to have suffered from a foreign object damage while on take-off roll. The suspected FOD resulted in a small fire which has been doused. All passengers and crew are safe," GoAir said in a statement.

The airlines added that no emergency evacuation was carried out and passengers will be deplaned after the aircraft is towed off the runway.