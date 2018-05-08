English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Birmingham in Advanced Talks to Host Formula E Next Year
Birmingham is also due to host the Commonwealth Games in 2022.
Image used for representation. (Image: Mahindra Racing)
The English city of Birmingham is in advanced talks to host a round of the Formula E electric series next year, West Midlands Mayor Andy Street said on Monday. The street race would bring back memories of the Birmingham Superprix, a Formula 3000 race that was held between 1986 and 1990.
"Over the last year, we have been in negotiations with the organizers of the FIA Formula E Championship about bringing a road race to Birmingham, effectively reviving the Superprix," British media quoted Street as saying. "We are now in the advanced stages of these negotiations."
Street said Birmingham wanted to showcase its revamped city centre and also the region's position "as a world leader in next-generation automotive technologies". Jaguar Land Rover, which has its own Formula E team, is based in nearby Coventry.
"So much of the engineering that goes into the cars already used in Formula E racing comes from the West Midlands, it makes perfect sense we should be hosting such events," added Street. "If we are successful in concluding the deal, this Formula E race will take place next summer on a route similar to the one used in the original Superprix."
Birmingham is also due to host the Commonwealth Games in 2022.
Formula E officials were not immediately available for comment. The last round of the championship to be held in England was in London's Battersea Park in July 2016.
