BIS Certification, ISI Mark Mandatory for Two-Wheeler Helmets from June 1: MoRTH

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has passed a notification stating that all two-wheeler helmets must be Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certified and should carry the Indian standard (ISI) mark from June 1, 2021. According to the new notification, the two-wheelers helmets bearing the BIS and ISI certification will be allowed to be sold in the country. The reason for this step is to minimise and eventually eradicate the sale of low-quality two-wheeler helmets and improve their safety.

The new safety norms have replaced the earlier notification that came into effect in 2018 and stated that the weight of a helmet should not exceed 1.2 kg. However, one part of the notification also stated that the government wanted to lower the weight of the helmet to 1,200 grams. Which led to big hue and cry as it meant that almost all imported full-face helmets wouldn’t be permitted to be sold in India, that did not carry ISI mark and weighed considerably more than the allowed limit.

The revised norms allow the sale of imported helmets if they comply with Indian standards and certification criteria. Most of the high-quality imported helmets comply with several international standards such as DOT and ECE, they can be sold in India.

India’s motorcycle enthusiast fraternity sent thousands of emails as feedback to the concerned governing bodies and the government seemed to have taken their heed until now. As there was no further talk on the subject until this month.

According to the new notification dated November 26, 2020 – states that two-wheeler helmets ‘shall bear the Indian Standard Mark under a license from the Bureau of Indian Standards as per the Scheme-I of Schedule-II of BIS (Conformity Assessment) Regulations, 2018 and this shall come into effect from June 1, 2021.’

The Centre unfortunately has not divulged any information whether the 1,200 grams weight rule will be implemented or when they plan to impose it.